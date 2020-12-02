Howard County man dies in crash near Minnesota border

FLORENCEVILLE, Iowa – A Cresco man is dead after a one-vehicle crash in Howard County.

It happened around 6:24 pm Tuesday on Vale Road. The Howard County Sheriff’s Office says Timothy Schmitt, 48, was driving east when his pickup went off the road and rolled in the north ditch about three miles south of Florenceville.

The Sheriff’s Office says Schmitt was ejected from his truck and died at the scene. An investigation continues into this crash.

Cresco Fire and Rescue, Howard County Ambulance, the Howard County Medical Examiner’s Office, and Cresco Towing and Recovery assisted with this crash.