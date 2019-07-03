Clear
Howard County man accused of sex crimes involving young girls

Authorities say incidents happened in 2016 and twice in 2019.

Posted: Jul 3, 2019 5:13 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

LIME SPRINGS, Iowa – Multiple sex crime charges involving children have been filed against a Howard County Man.

Dustin Chad Ruggeberg, 20 of Lime Springs, is accused of sexual exploitation of a minor, a felony, telephone dissemination of obscene material, and three counts of indecent contact with a child. The latter four charges are all aggravated misdemeanors.

According to court documents, Ruggeberg and another male juvenile stripped the clothing from an 11-year-old female and put a maid outfit on her. The girl says she was then told to dance around while she was recorded on video. Investigators say the video was found on the unnamed male juvenile’s phone and appears to have been shot from Ruggeberg’s perspective. This incident allegedly happened in Lime Springs City Park in September 2016.

Ruggeberg is also accused of more recent criminal sexual behavior on two occasions in June. Court documents state Ruggeberg approached a 13-year-old girl at Brown Park in Lime Springs and an 11-year-old girl and a 13-year-old girl at the Lime Springs Ball Park. He’s accused of touching them sexually over their clothing even after being told to stop.

