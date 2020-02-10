Howard County man accused of Minnesota bad checks pleads guilty

PRESTON, Minn. – A man facing multiple criminal charges in Iowa is pleading guilty in southeastern Minnesota.
Scott Alexander Simonds, 29 of Cresco, IA, entered a guilty plea Monday in Fillmore County District Court to issuing a dishonored check. He was arrested in November 2019 and accused of writing 13 bad checks between April 9 and May 11 of that year.
Court documents state the checks totaled $1,874.30.
Simonds’ sentencing is set for March 30 in Fillmore County.
He is also facing charges in five Iowa counties:
One count of forgery and one count of forgery of a lottery ticket in Fayette County.
Three counts of forgery of a lottery ticket in Winnebago County.
One count of forgery and one count of forgery of a lottery ticket in Mitchell County.
One count of forgery in Floyd County.
One count of forgery and one count of 4th degree theft in Allamakee County.
