Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Howard County man accused of Minnesota bad checks pleads guilty

Scott Simonds
Scott Simonds

Also facing charges in five Iowa counties.

Posted: Feb 10, 2020 11:51 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

PRESTON, Minn. – A man facing multiple criminal charges in Iowa is pleading guilty in southeastern Minnesota.

Scott Alexander Simonds, 29 of Cresco, IA, entered a guilty plea Monday in Fillmore County District Court to issuing a dishonored check. He was arrested in November 2019 and accused of writing 13 bad checks between April 9 and May 11 of that year.

Court documents state the checks totaled $1,874.30.

Simonds’ sentencing is set for March 30 in Fillmore County.

He is also facing charges in five Iowa counties:

One count of forgery and one count of forgery of a lottery ticket in Fayette County.

Three counts of forgery of a lottery ticket in Winnebago County.

One count of forgery and one count of forgery of a lottery ticket in Mitchell County.

One count of forgery in Floyd County.

One count of forgery and one count of 4th degree theft in Allamakee County.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
19° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 7°
Albert Lea
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 12°
Austin
Clear
16° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 4°
Charles City
Clear
18° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 9°
Rochester
Clear
14° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: -1°
Sunny start to the week, colder later
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sean Weather 2/10

Image

Sunday snowfall impacts travel

Image

Chris' Sunday PM Weather Forecast 2/9

Image

Minnesota section wrestling seedings

Image

Chris & Sean Weather Team Coverage 2/9

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 2/8

Image

Lourdes takes care of Albert Lea, advances to section final

Image

Polar Plunge in Rochester

Image

Flapjack fundraiser for Officer Arik Matson

Image

Sean Weather 8/2

Community Events