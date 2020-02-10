Howard County man accused of Minnesota bad checks pleads guilty

PRESTON, Minn. – A man facing multiple criminal charges in Iowa is pleading guilty in southeastern Minnesota.

Scott Alexander Simonds, 29 of Cresco, IA, entered a guilty plea Monday in Fillmore County District Court to issuing a dishonored check. He was arrested in November 2019 and accused of writing 13 bad checks between April 9 and May 11 of that year.

Court documents state the checks totaled $1,874.30.

Simonds’ sentencing is set for March 30 in Fillmore County.

He is also facing charges in five Iowa counties:

One count of forgery and one count of forgery of a lottery ticket in Fayette County.

Three counts of forgery of a lottery ticket in Winnebago County.

One count of forgery and one count of forgery of a lottery ticket in Mitchell County.

One count of forgery in Floyd County.

One count of forgery and one count of 4th degree theft in Allamakee County.