Howard County lawyer pleads guilty to stealing from clients

CRESCO, Iowa – A Northeast Iowa attorney is pleading guilty to stealing thousands of dollars from clients.

Todd William Kowalke, 56 of Cresco, entered a guilty plea Monday to 1st degree theft.

He’s accused of taking $35,000 from the estate of Violent Brokken and embezzling more than $110,000 from an investment group called “Backwoods Partners.” Court records state that Kowalke stole the money to support a gambling habit.

Kowalke’s sentencing is set for June 10. Court documents state the prosecution will ask for prison time and restitution of $145,278.03.