CRESCO, Iowa – A Northeast Iowa attorney is pleading guilty to stealing thousands of dollars from clients.
Todd William Kowalke, 56 of Cresco, entered a guilty plea Monday to 1st degree theft.
He’s accused of taking $35,000 from the estate of Violent Brokken and embezzling more than $110,000 from an investment group called “Backwoods Partners.” Court records state that Kowalke stole the money to support a gambling habit.
Kowalke’s sentencing is set for June 10. Court documents state the prosecution will ask for prison time and restitution of $145,278.03.
Related Content
- Howard County lawyer pleads guilty to stealing from clients
- Howard County lawyer pleads not guilty to stealing from a dead woman
- Howard County man pleads guilty to burglaries
- MN man pleads not guilty in Howard County beating
- Howard County man pleads not guilty in high-speed chase
- Two plead guilty in Howard County drug bust
- Howard County man pleads not guilty to writing bad checks
- Howard County motorcyclist pleads not guilty in collision
- Not guilty plea in Howard County killing
- Guilty plea to Howard County drug crimes
Scroll for more content...