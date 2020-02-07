Clear
Howard County home destroyed by flames

Firefighters on scene from Wednesday night through Thursday morning.

Posted: Feb 7, 2020 4:47 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

CRESCO, Iowa – Flames destroyed a Howard County home Wednesday night.

The Cresco Community Fire Department was called to the 12000 block of Old New Oregon Road at 10:50 pm Wednesday. The home owner had been woken by a smoke alarm and was able to escape the fire with his pet dog. Authorities say the owner suffered singed facial hair and some smoke inhalation but refused medical treatment.

Cresco Fire says it asked for water tanker support from the Protivin Fire Department and arrived at the scene to see “extreme fire conditions” throughout the home with very heavy flames coming out of several windows and doors.

Additional help was requested from the Ridgeway Fire Department and a water supply was established with a tanker shuttle from Cresco.

Firefighters remained at the home until just after 5 am Thursday. No injuries are reported. Cresco Fire Chief Neal Stapelkamp says “this is a very good example that working Smoke & Heat Alarms Save Lives.”

The Cresco Police Department, Regional Health Ambulance, Howard County sheriff’s deputies, MiEnergy, and Cresco Fire Dispatch all assisted with this incident as well.

