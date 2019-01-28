Clear
Howard County duo to stand trial for drugs

Arrested after January 7 traffic stop.

Posted: Jan. 28, 2019 1:58 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

CRESCO, Iowa – A pair of drug trials are set in Howard County.

Brittany Marie Balk, 29 of Cresco, and Steven Nesbitt, 26 of Cresco, were arrested January 4 after law enforcement says Balk was pulled over for a defective muffler. Court documents state that a search of the vehicle found 7.43 grams of methamphetamine and some unidentified pills.

Balk and Nesbitt are both charged with possession with intent to deliver meth, possession of a prescription drug without a prescription, and failure to use a drug tax stamp. Their trials are scheduled to begin on April 3.

Travel will remain difficult tonight and tomorrow morning. We're tracking dangerous cold.
Community Events