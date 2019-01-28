CRESCO, Iowa – A pair of drug trials are set in Howard County.
Brittany Marie Balk, 29 of Cresco, and Steven Nesbitt, 26 of Cresco, were arrested January 4 after law enforcement says Balk was pulled over for a defective muffler. Court documents state that a search of the vehicle found 7.43 grams of methamphetamine and some unidentified pills.
Balk and Nesbitt are both charged with possession with intent to deliver meth, possession of a prescription drug without a prescription, and failure to use a drug tax stamp. Their trials are scheduled to begin on April 3.
Related Content
- Howard County duo to stand trial for drugs
- Clear Lake duo to stand trial on drug charges
- Howard County man to stand trial for drugs and a bayonet
- Guilty plea to Howard County drug crimes
- Howard County teacher accused of sex with student to stand trial
- Floyd County man to stand trial for drugs
- Separate trials for Mason City duo
- Meth trials set for Mason City duo
- Austin duo plead guilty to drug possession
- Austin duo charged with another drug crime
Scroll for more content...