Howard County crash sends two to Rochester hospital

LIME SPRINGS, Iowa – Two people had to be removed from a vehicle that crashed Monday afternoon in Howard County.

The Sheriff’s Office says Valentine “Neil” Mahr, 67 from rural Lime Springs was driving north on Pleasant Avenue and apparently experienced a medical episode just after 1 pm. Mahr’s vehicle when into the east ditch, over the embankment, crossed 70th Street, and hit another embankment.

Mahr and his wife, Janelle Mahr, 64, had to be removed from their crashed vehicle by Cresco Fire and Rescue and were taken to Regional Health Services of Howard County Hospital by ambulance. The Mahrs were later airlifted to St. Marys Hospital in Rochester.

The Howard County Sheriff’s Office says one firefighter suffered minor injuries and was treated by EMS at the scene of the crash.

The Iowa State Patrol, Howard County Ambulance Service, Cresco Towing and Recovery, MiEnergy Cooperative, and Howard County Secondary Roads also assisted with this accident.