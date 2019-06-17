Howard County company starts big expansion

CRESCO, Iowa – A major expansion is underway at a North Iowa ag company.

Plantpeddler broke ground Monday for a 100,000 square foot addition to their operation in Cresco. Officials say close to 100 people from as far away as the Netherlands attended the ceremony. The new space will accommodate a state-of-the-art greenhouse, new shipping and dock facilities, and an expanded genetics trial garden.

Plantpeddler started operations in Cresco with just 12,000 square feet and this expansion will bring their facilities to over 550,000 square feet. The company says it has invested over $10 million in infrastructure and equipment in Cresco.

Owner Mike Gooder speaks to the crowd before the groundbreaking.

Photos courtesy of Howard County Business and Tourism.