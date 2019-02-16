Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Howard County burglar gets probation

Daryl Sobolik

Police say he confessed to stealing from 10 homes.

Posted: Feb. 16, 2019 2:13 PM
Updated: Feb. 16, 2019 2:26 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

CRESCO, Iowa – A man who police say confessed to burglarizing 10 homes in two years gets probation.

Daryl Edward Sobolik, 48 of Cresco, was arrested in May 2018 after Cresco police were shown security video of Sobolik trying to break into an apartment. He was charged with four counts of 3rd degree burglary and one count of attempted 3rd degree burglary.

Sobolik pleaded guilty to two counts of 3rd degree burglary and has been sentenced to two to five years of probation. He will also have to pay restitution to his victims as determined by the Howard County Attorney.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Broken Clouds
19° wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 7°
Albert Lea
Overcast
18° wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 6°
Austin
Clear
19° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 9°
Charles City
Few Clouds
19° wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 9°
Rochester
Few Clouds
17° wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 17°
Tracking more snow tonight into Sunday.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Friday's 6 p.m. state wrestling highlights

Image

Prep basketball highlights and scores: Iowa basketball districts; LP knocks off Grand Meadow

Image

Prep basketball highlights from Southern Minnesota; Hurt goes for 40

Image

Talking about industrial hemp production

Image

National Emergency Reactions

Image

Friday: Class 1A, 2A semifinals

Image

Friday: 2A quarterfinals, 3A semifinals

Image

Protecting Your Windows

Image

Dealing with the Aftermath of Pileup Crash

Image

Seal of Literacy

Community Events