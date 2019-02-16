Howard County burglar gets probation

CRESCO, Iowa – A man who police say confessed to burglarizing 10 homes in two years gets probation.

Daryl Edward Sobolik, 48 of Cresco, was arrested in May 2018 after Cresco police were shown security video of Sobolik trying to break into an apartment. He was charged with four counts of 3rd degree burglary and one count of attempted 3rd degree burglary.

Sobolik pleaded guilty to two counts of 3rd degree burglary and has been sentenced to two to five years of probation. He will also have to pay restitution to his victims as determined by the Howard County Attorney.