Howard County bicyclist hit by automobile on Tuesday

LIME SPRINGS, Iowa – A Howard County bicyclist was hit by an automobile Tuesday afternoon.

It happened just before 5 pm near the intersection of A23 and Saint Avenue, east of Lime Springs.

The Howard County Sheriff's Office says Wayne Chumbler, 61 of Cresco, was driving west when he hit a westbound bicyclist, Ryan Zimmerman, 18 of rural Lime Springs. The Sheriff’s Office says Zimmerman was airlifted to a hospital in Rochester, MN, and his current condition is unknown.

The Lime Springs Fire Department, Howard County Ambulance Service, Howard County First Responders, and Gundersen Air assisted at the scene of the collision.