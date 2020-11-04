Howard County bank robber sent to federal prison

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa – A Minnesota man who robbed an Iowa bank is going to federal prison.

Luis Angel Vega, 28 of Austin, MN, was sentenced to nine years and six months behind bars in Cedar Rapids federal court. He pleaded guilty to bank robbery and using a firearm during a violent crime.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Iowa says Vega robbed the CUSB bank branch in Lime Springs on September 3, 2019. Court documents state Vega walked into the bank armed with a Colt .45 caliber pistol and wearing a balaclava, pointed the pistol at three bank employees and demanded that a teller fill a bag with cash in thirty seconds. He then took $6,869 in cash from the bank.

Vega was arrested later the same day in Austin, MN.

Besides his prison sentence, Vega must pay restitution to the bank and served five years of supervised release after getting out of prison.