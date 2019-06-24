Clear

Howard County lawyer heading to prison

Convicted of embezzling from clients.

Posted: Jun 24, 2019 1:27 PM
Updated: Jun 24, 2019 1:36 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

CRESCO, Iowa – A northeast Iowa lawyer is heading to prison for stealing from his clients.

Todd William Kowalke, 56 of Cresco, was sentenced Monday in Howard County District Court to 10 years behind bars and ordered to pay $145,278.03 in restitution. He pleaded guilty to 1st degree theft after authorities accused him of embezzling from the estate of a client and from an investment group called “Backwoods Partners.”

Court documents state Kowalke admitted to stealing the money to support a gambling habit.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Broken Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 63°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 66°
Austin
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 72°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 70°
Rochester
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 66°
Tracking the return of summer
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Dr. Oz - Trying to kick the smoking habit

Image

My Money Community Spotlight Series: Elder Network

Image

Tracking Another Chance for Severe Wx

${article.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Another chance for severe weather Monday; summer weather Tuesday

Image

Art4Trails reveals new sculptures

Image

Looking into problems in Rochester's skyway

Image

Rochester shooting sends man to hospital

Image

Mason City scores four runs in the 9th, stuns Newman Catholic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Storm Team 3: Heat and humidity in this week

Image

Sara's Forecast

Community Events