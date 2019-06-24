Howard County lawyer heading to prison

CRESCO, Iowa – A northeast Iowa lawyer is heading to prison for stealing from his clients.
Todd William Kowalke, 56 of Cresco, was sentenced Monday in Howard County District Court to 10 years behind bars and ordered to pay $145,278.03 in restitution. He pleaded guilty to 1st degree theft after authorities accused him of embezzling from the estate of a client and from an investment group called “Backwoods Partners.”
Court documents state Kowalke admitted to stealing the money to support a gambling habit.
