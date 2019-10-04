Clear

Howard Co. post office to temporarily close due to building safety and health concerns

The Chester Post Office is temporarily relocating its office beginning Saturday.

Posted: Oct 4, 2019 1:19 PM

HOWARD COUNTY, Iowa - Due to building safety and health concerns, the Chester Post Office is temporarily relocating its office beginning Saturday.

The operations will be moved to the Lime Springs Post Office (7:30-11:30, 1-3 Monday-Friday).

“It is unknown when services will resume at the Chester facility at this time,” the USPS said. “The Postal Service apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause. Thank you for your patience and understanding. The Postal Service receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.”

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Broken Clouds
50° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 50°
Albert Lea
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 44°
Austin
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 52°
Charles City
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 52°
Rochester
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 44°
A brisk start will lead to sunny skies before more rain returns for the weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Friday

Image

Thursday volleyball highlights

Image

Nelson's PM Weather Forecast 10/3

Image

Domestic violence awareness

Image

Theatre grand opening

Image

Pro life march

Image

Iowa Crisis Negotiation Team wins Competition

Image

Volunteer of the Month

Image

Senior Living construction begins

Image

Veterans Treatment Court Secures Funding

Community Events