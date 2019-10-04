Howard Co. post office to temporarily close due to building safety and health concerns

HOWARD COUNTY, Iowa - Due to building safety and health concerns, the Chester Post Office is temporarily relocating its office beginning Saturday.

The operations will be moved to the Lime Springs Post Office (7:30-11:30, 1-3 Monday-Friday).

“It is unknown when services will resume at the Chester facility at this time,” the USPS said. “The Postal Service apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause. Thank you for your patience and understanding. The Postal Service receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.”