Howard Co. man with previous conviction charged with felony domestic assault

CRESCO, Iowa - A Howard County man is facing a felony domestic abuse charge for an alleged attack that could have been worse if not for a witness intervening.

Michael Koch, 35, of Cresco, was charged after an alleged incident Sunday in the 700 block of 3rd St. SE.

Authorities say Koch grabbed a woman and held her against the wall by her neck. Red marks were visible on the victim’s neck, authorities said, and a witness to the alleged attack stepped in to prevent the attack from continuing.

Koch allegedly yelled at police the result was “clearly alarming neighbors as several people in the area were outside watching and walking by,” court documents state.

Koch, who has one or more prior domestic assault convictions, has been charged with felony domestic abuse assault and disorderly conduct.