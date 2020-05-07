How to create an ergonomic workspace

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Many of us have been working from home for more than a month now and might be experiencing a few new aches and pains. Is that from two months of inactivity, or from an imperfect workspace? The answer is a little bit of both.

“Most people aren’t working in nearly ideal ergonomic conditions,” said Dr. Abby Splittstoesser.

First of all, computer monitors, laptops, and tablets should be placed at eye level. Setups should also allow for your feet to be flat on the ground, elbows should be bent at 90 degrees, and supportive chairs are highly recommended.

“Making sure that you’ve got support in the lower back especially when you’re sitting, your ore muscle often times aren’t activated as well. So then, the back really takes the brunt of that so making sure that we’re supporting that and not stressing those muscles out is key.”

Dr. Abby has other suggestions for finding relief if we are crammed into a less than an ideal workspace.

“I would just make sure that you’re changing your position rather frequently is key. Especially when we’ve got this hunched forward position happening, doing some good stretches in the peck muscles will be really helpful as well.”

She recommends stretching and correcting your posture at least once an hour. If you are working in an ideal workspace, she notes that it is important to take a break from screen time. For example, look up and focus on breathing for five to 10 seconds.

The good doctor also says we need to pay attention to our mental wellbeing. After all, physical and mental health go hand in hand.

“Neurologically, when your body perceives stress, we go into this (hunching) position,” she said. “This is like comfort mode, so if we’re already doing this and you add in working like this, it’s just going to layer on top of each other.”

If you are experiencing a severe amount of back or neck pain, it is recommended to consult with your doctor or chiropractor.

Dr. Splittstoesser is the Owner/Chiropractor at Rochester Chiropractic and Wellness.