Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

How you can help warm up Rochester

Here's information that can help the needy in Rochester.

Posted: Nov 13, 2019 2:52 PM

Here's how you can help warm up Rochester. The following information is from the Rochester Public Library. 

• Which desk can people drop off winter hats, gloves, and scarves at?
o We accept donations at any public service desk.
• How long will the program be running?
o We run the program from approximately first frost until the weather is consistently above freezing in the spring. We collect donations year-round.
• Have you gotten some donations already? If so, how many?
o Yes! So far we have 300 items for this season. Last year we gave away over 1,000 items, so we always need more. Right now we have a need especially for gloves, mittens, and scarves.
• Where can people pick up the items?
o Three locations - inside the lobby, on the second floor, and in Youth Services. Look for the labeled table and/or carts.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 22°
Albert Lea
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 30°
Austin
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 32°
Charles City
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 18°
Rochester
Overcast
26° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 18°
Light Snowfall for Wednesday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

New Autism center opens

Image

Learning Pet CPR

Image

Snowbird absentee voted

Image

Tracking some light snow with Wednesday's weather

Image

Farmers facing new restrictions by gas companies

Image

Lourdes downs New Ulm

Image

Independent U.S. Senate candidate stops in Cresco

Image

STEAM Summit

Image

What to do about the crows?

Image

Autism center opens in Rochester

Community Events