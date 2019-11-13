Here's how you can help warm up Rochester. The following information is from the Rochester Public Library.
• Which desk can people drop off winter hats, gloves, and scarves at?
o We accept donations at any public service desk.
• How long will the program be running?
o We run the program from approximately first frost until the weather is consistently above freezing in the spring. We collect donations year-round.
• Have you gotten some donations already? If so, how many?
o Yes! So far we have 300 items for this season. Last year we gave away over 1,000 items, so we always need more. Right now we have a need especially for gloves, mittens, and scarves.
• Where can people pick up the items?
o Three locations - inside the lobby, on the second floor, and in Youth Services. Look for the labeled table and/or carts.
