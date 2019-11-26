How will weather impact the biggest shopping days of the year?

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The JCPenney in the Apache Mall is prepping for Black Friday sales to begin on Thursday. The store will open its doors at 2 p.m.

This year, shoppers may be standing in the cold and snow waiting for the doors to open. The mall tells JCPenney the sidewalk will be shoveled for people standing in line.

If bad weather deterrs people from waiting in line, JCPenney expects its online and buy online, pick up in store sales to boom. "If for some reason weather goes bad, we expect our online, our buy online pick up in store to go off the map because a lot of the time that's what happens," explains general manager Mark Turany. "People will stay home and shop from home right on their couch and it will be picked for them in the store and ready to go when they get here."

KIMT spoke to a shopper who opted to get her shopping done Tuesday morning before the snow hit. "It's Thanksgiving shopping so I need to get it done before the snow comes tonight," says Ann Peters.