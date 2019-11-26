Clear
SEVERE WX : Wind Advisory - Winter Weather Advisory - Winter Storm Warning View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

How will weather impact the biggest shopping days of the year?

This year, shoppers may be standing in the cold and snow waiting for the doors to open.

Posted: Nov 26, 2019 8:22 PM
Posted By: Annalise Johnson

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The JCPenney in the Apache Mall is prepping for Black Friday sales to begin on Thursday. The store will open its doors at 2 p.m.

This year, shoppers may be standing in the cold and snow waiting for the doors to open. The mall tells JCPenney the sidewalk will be shoveled for people standing in line.

If bad weather deterrs people from waiting in line, JCPenney expects its online and buy online, pick up in store sales to boom. "If for some reason weather goes bad, we expect our online, our buy online pick up in store to go off the map because a lot of the time that's what happens," explains general manager Mark Turany. "People will stay home and shop from home right on their couch and it will be picked for them in the store and ready to go when they get here."

KIMT spoke to a shopper who opted to get her shopping done Tuesday morning before the snow hit. "It's Thanksgiving shopping so I need to get it done before the snow comes tonight," says Ann Peters.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 20°
Albert Lea
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 18°
Austin
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 25°
Charles City
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 26°
Rochester
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 20°
Winter Storm Warnings Issued
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Weather makes impact on sports

Image

Giving Back this Holiday Season

Image

Affordable Housing on Ramp #6

Image

Snow and Holiday Shopping

Image

Golden Apple

Image

Stranded Travel

Image

Cooking Fire

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 11/26

Image

chris ray of sunshine

Image

MNDOT snow plow prep

Community Events