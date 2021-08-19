How will health guidelines affect the Minnesota State Fair?

Crowds of people are what get Bodie paid.

"Anything that restricts attendance isn't particularly good for us."

By us, he means pedicab drivers, and the Minnesota State Fair is big business for him.

In Bodie's opinion, mask or vaccine requirements would turn people off from attending, thus cutting into his potential customer base.

"Yes, we'll be ready."

The latest on health guidelines at the Minnesota State Fair.

Similar outlook for Patty Skarda, who's excited to open her Luigi Fries booth to the public again after a year off.

Patty says she and her staff are all vaccinated, and since much of the fair festivities take place outside, she's good with the lack of safety protocols.

Skarda, Luigi Fries Owner "If people don't want to come, they don't have to, or if it's their choice to wear a mask while they're at the fair, just enjoy it while they're here."

Enjoying it is going to be more difficult for John Perry, who's concerned about bringing his young niece, Jennell, to her first Minnesota Get Together.

"We're going to take her but we're going to be extra safe. Probably too safe."

John believes fair officials aren't doing what's best for children under 12 who can't get vaccinated, or for higher-risk individuals.

Perry, St. Paul "There's animals, there's food. It could be a breeding ground. I think they should rethink it real quick."

Strubel, Blaine "It makes me uncomfortable. I really do wish there was a mandate for masks."

Sarah Strubel says she'll still go, but has no plans for her usual repeat trips.

One day and done.