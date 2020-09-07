How will cold weather impact outdoor dining?

ROCHESTER, Minn. - As Rochester begins to feel the chill of autumn, it's unclear how much longer patio season will last. The most recent guidance regarding the restaurant and brewery industry from the Minnesota Department of Health came August 3rd. Currently, restaurants can operate at 50% capacity indoors and no more than 250 people outdoors. There's no word yet on if and how dining restrictons will change in the cold months.

Some restaurants are beginning to look ahead at what the colder weather will bring. Pasquale's Neighborhood Pizza has been opting to keep its dining room closed, relying solely on patio dining and pizza carry-out. As chilly weather moves in, owner Pasquale Presa tells KIMT he's looking into renting tents and heaters to extend the patio dining season, and offer a warm place for people awaiting carry-out orders.

"No matter what restaurant you're going to, we want to make the customers in our community feel at ease, that we've thought through how we can help them so they can help us," says Presa.