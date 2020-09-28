How will Trump's tax return release impact the election?

ROCHESTER, Minn. - With the election just five weeks away there may be questions about how the release of President Trump’s tax returns may impact the outcome of the election, if at all.

Political science professor Rayce Hardy says it’s been the tradition to show transparency by releasing financial information to the public ever since President Nixton was in office.

However, Trump has been the only president in modern history to not release his tax returns.

The New York Times claims he paid just $750 in federal income taxes in 2016 and 2017. It also revealed he’s responsible for $421 million in loans, with most of it due within the next four years.

Hardy says it’s difficult to say how this new information will impact the outcome of the election on November 3rd.

He explained, “I'm sure there are some swing voters in there that still don't know or maybe there are some that said they weren't going to vote that this will convince them one way or another. This whole race has been so far beyond anything I've seen while I've been watching politics.”

Joe Biden and Trump will meet for their first debate Tuesday night in Cleveland. Hardy says he’s sure this will be a topic both sides will want to discuss.