How will COVID impact the Minnesota State Fair?

A lack of COVID-19 rules and restrictions is leading to more changes at the Minnesota State Fair.

One of the grandstand musical acts pulled out Monday ahead of this weekend's scheduled show.

Another fair institution announced it will significantly scale back.

WCCO's David Schuman has more on these difficult decisions.

No living Minnesotan has ever been to a State Fair that didn't include the Hamline Church Dining Hall.

The church will be there Thursday for opening day, but scaled back, and without some fan favorite food.

"The dining hall will only be serving ice cream this year out of a window. No indoor seating and no ham loaf."

"It is a very big bummer," said Teresa Renneke. "We went back and forth. We really had a hard time. It was really tough."

Renneke helped make the decision.

"Most of our base is volunteers and a lot of our volunteers are older, so they were all very concerned about COVID."