How wildlife are surviving the cold

ALTURA, Minn. - Wildlife are well adapted to the cold so they're mostly doing alright this week according the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. However, the cold, snow, and ice, can still create some challenges for wildlife.

A layer of ice over snow can be an issue, "Because a lot of animals will actually hunker down in the snow and use the snow as insulation, so if it's ice crusted, it's a little harder for them to do that or when we have a lot of snowfall, sometimes it's harder for animals to find food," explains manager of the Whitewater Wildlife Management Area Jaime Edwards.

She adds that old, weak, and sick animals can be more vulnerable and some species such as squirrels and opossums can be prone to frostbite. "They do suffer some of the same things we do, but they're a little more adapted to being out."

A cold snap can cause an uprising in wildlife mortalities, but humans may not stumble across them until after the snow is melted. If you do find a dead animal, Edwards says it's not cause for concern unless there is a large amount of dead animals. If it is, give the DNR a call and they'll make sure disease isn't to blame.