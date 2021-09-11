How weather has shaped the world we live in today

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Weather: it's something that prepares us for the day. It helps us decide what to wear, how to plan for events and when to stay indoors if need be. But weather can also have a profound impact on history. An impact that may not become clear until years later.

Some events even changing the course of a war, affecting the entire future of air travel or resulted in forced migration. Todd Shea with the National Weather Service said the weather has made an impact on countless events we find in history books. "It is interesting when you go back through time to look at how weather and subsequent forecasts have impacted the choice of people and how history ended up materializing just based on a fate of particular weather - both good and bad," he explained.

Just hours before the planned storming of Normandy beach on June 4th, 1944, a storm was approaching, resulting in a last-minute delay. Meaning D-Day was almost entirely influenced by the weather.

As we head into the 20th anniversary of 9/11, meteorologists are talking about the impact a hurricane could have had on that fateful day. KIMT Stormteam 3 Meteorologist, Ryan Knapp remembers learning about the tragedy in school, but now views the infamous day from a meteorologist's perspective. "It's crazy how weather always comes up in major situations like this and how it can always skew that situation," he explained. But for me specifically, because I went to a school that was so driven around aviation, they always talked about it simply because 9/11 was one of the biggest aviation-related terrorist incidents in U.S. history."

On September 11th, 2001, as terrorist attacks were unfolding in the U.S., Hurricane Erin was 500 miles southeast of New York City. Meteorologists say had the storm tracked more to the west, it's entirely possible commercial flights in the northeast would have been grounded.