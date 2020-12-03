How vaccinations for COVID-19 may be rolled out in north Iowa

MASON CITY, Iowa - COVID-19 vaccinations could begin in less than two weeks, if the Pfizer vaccine gets emergency approval from the federal government.

This afternoon, Brian Hanft, director of CG Public Health laid out how the mass vaccination plan could work. They're planning on rolling out vaccinations in three phases.

The first phase would involve health care workers, first responders, and long-term care residents. Phase two should begin in February and those doses will go to people with underlying health conditions. The general population will get their chance when the third phase starts in April. Those dates could be moved up, depending on how many doses they get and how fast they can give out the shots.

Hanft says Cerro Gordo County could be getting a very limited amount of vaccines to start.

"They're talking about, the 14th which is a Monday, sometime early that week, we might start to receive some. I really look for that to be in the...less than a hundred or a couple hundred doses," said Hanft.

Hanft also said vaccine clinics would most likely be a drive through setup. Folks who are given the shot would have to wait 15 minutes for observation before being sent home.