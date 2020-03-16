How to work from home effectively while avoiding the coronavirus

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Big technology companies are asking more employees to work from home as a precaution to slow the spread of coronavirus.

From utilizing laptops to using FaceTime on iPhones there are plenty of technology options available so workers can stay busy while also staying healthy.

Cyber security expert Greg Scott says the first step to working from home is signing up for a video conferencing service like Skype, Google Hangouts, Zoom etc.

He says all you need is a computer with web access and a microphone. The key is to make sure you're doing it securely.

Scott said, "When you do instant messaging and video and all the other things do it in an encrypted form so that people listening

in on you won't steal company secrets. On the company side do a VPN (Virtual Private Network) so your employees when they access company information they're doing it in a more secure manner."

Scott also says if employers want to make sure employees are actually doing their work and not kicking back at home - it's best to set up a living document with deadlines for work assignments so employees stay on top of their tasks.