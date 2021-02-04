Winter weather causes slower travel

ROCHESTER, Minn- Driving in snow can be dangerous and is not something to mess around with. When roads are snow-covered, Minnesota State Patrol's Sgt. Troy Christianson is usually busy taking care of accidents and other issues on the road. Earlier Thursday, as the snow was falling, the traffic difficulties had yet to develop.

"Traffic volume is significantly lower than what it is normally," said Christianson. "It's good that people are staying home

and reducing their speeds safe for the conditions."

Christianson is happy though that drivers have been decreasing their speed during the snow and wants them to know it's ok to travel below the speed limit in these particular weather conditions.

"People just need to make sure that they drive a speed that is safe for the conditions," Christianson tells KIMT News 3. "If the speed limit is 65, it is not safe to drive 65 today."

Sgt. Christianson also wants to remind motorists to stay off the roads as much as possible until at least tomorrow. If you need to travel, it is important to remember to buckle up, drive slow, clear any snow off of your car, and use your headlights when needed.