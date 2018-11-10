ROCHESTER, Minn.- The Federal Highway Administrations reports that each year 24% of weather-related accidents happen on snowy and icy roads.
Rochester transportation officials are warning people to slow down while driving.
“Kind of waiting to see what mother nature throws at us. So we’re prepared for all that,” said MnDot communication director Mike Dougherty.
It’s a time Mike Dougherty says this is a time where accidents can happen.
Trucks will be out tonight dropping salty.
They have over 100 snow plows in the district ready to go.
Related Content
- How to stay safe on winter roads
- Staying safe while manufacturing fireworks
- Staying safe on Halloween night
- How to stay safe when getting massages
- Apps created to stay safe online dating
- Staying safe while drinking in the cold
- What to do to stay safe during a car accident
- Staying safe on the water for the 4th
- Ice is no longer safe for winter activities
- Iowa State Patrol says expect winter conditions on roads
Scroll for more content...