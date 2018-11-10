How to stay safe on winter roads

ROCHESTER, Minn.- The Federal Highway Administrations reports that each year 24% of weather-related accidents happen on snowy and icy roads.

Rochester transportation officials are warning people to slow down while driving.

“Kind of waiting to see what mother nature throws at us. So we’re prepared for all that,” said MnDot communication director Mike Dougherty.

It’s a time Mike Dougherty says this is a time where accidents can happen.

Trucks will be out tonight dropping salty.

They have over 100 snow plows in the district ready to go.