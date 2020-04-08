Clear
How to stay active while you're working from home

While many Americans are working from home, some people are feeling like it could start impacting their physical appearance.

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Over 50% of people who are working from home say they're concerned about gaining weight. That's according to a study done by Advanced Dermatology.

KIMT News 3 posted on Facebook asking if people who are working from home are starting to struggle a little bit with staying active. The responses were in favor of both sides. Some are really enjoying working from home so they don't have to dress up, put make up on or do their hair. However, others say that was getting a little old, so they wanted to get ready as if they were heading into work. The Better Business Bureau recommends getting dressed for work, starting at your normal work time and sitting upright at a table or desk to help you feel as normal as possible while working from home.

Jamie Johnson is currently working from home and she said she's having no problem being more relaxed with her appearance, but she could see that changing in the future. "When you look good, you feel good and you become more motivated and things like that," explained Johnson. "I think as time goes on and maybe as we can go out a little bit more, things will kind of switch back there." While she's working from home, she's also working out at home, since her gym is closed, too. She said she makes it a point to stay active, to keep up with her overall health. "It helps a lot with the mental health too. So making sure to get outside and walking and then getting the work out done at home really helps with the mental health piece," said Johnson.

Starting on May 1st, you'll be able to get back in the salons and gyms. That could change though during Governor Tim Walz's news conference at 2 p.m. We'll bring that to you live on KIMT News 3. 

If you would like to read the full study from Advanced Dermatology, you can view that here

