How to spot a malicious scheme

ROCHESTER, Minn. - On Wednesday, the Rochester Police Department along with ONB Bank presented at 125 LIVE, showing people how to spot a real deal versus a malicious scheme.

These shams can come in the form of emails, calls, text, and pop-ups, advising you to hand over personal information or money. Some of these ploys have been around for ages, like calls tricking you into thinking your grandchild needs help, or that the FBI is going to arrest you. Others are newer, such as schemes created during the pandemic to convince you to pay to get on a special vaccine waitlist or to receive your stimulus check.

"If somebody's saying you need to wire the IRS $500 to get your stimulus check, no. That's not the way it works," explains Sgt. Eric Strop. "As each new thing arises in our country, so does the next scam opportunity. So people have taken advantage of that."

When in dount, RPD advises you to hang up the phone or turn off your computer.

If you've fallen victim to one of these schemes, contact local law enforcement. You can also report fraud and identity theft to the Internet Crime Complaint Center or the Federal Trade Commission.