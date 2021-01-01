How to set healthy New Year's Resolutions

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A new year usually means New Year's Resolutions.

KIMT News 3 spoke with a couselor from Family Service Rochester about the importance of setting positive and realisitic goals this year.

A lot of people prioritize working out at the gym more frequently as a New Year's Resolution.

This year, one counselor says to break goals down into smaller pieces.

For example, if your goal is to go to the gym five days a week and you only make it to the gym four days one week, maybe go for a walk one day.

She says it's important to not put too much pressure on ourselves.

Another reminder she has for us is if you have a setback, it's okay.

You can always jump back in on your goals the next week!

The counselor also says it's important to have some grace with yourself, especially this year.

"When somebody is believing that they have failed during 2020, I'd like them to really consider reframing that thought into you are surviving a global pandemic. There isn't a way to succeed in that or fail in that. You just are. You're a part of it right now," says Ashleigh Dowis from Family Service Rochester.

Dowis also says any emotions you are feeling is typical for the unexpected world we are living in right now and it's okay.