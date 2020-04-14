How to protect yourself from 'Zoombusting'

ALBERT LEA, Minnesota - With not being able to see each other face to face, video chat programs like Zoom and Skype are becoming more and more popular. Families are using them to stay in touch with loved ones, and even businesses are using them for meetings.

Lately, however, there have been some cases of people being reportedly 'Zoombombed' by hackers recently. That is, where a hacker or a group of hackers access a video chat to show threatening or disturbing material.

In light of this, are we opening ourselves up to having our private information compromised? And how can we better protect ourselves from potential hacking?

Curtis Soderquist of CS Computers hasn't seen many cases where a camera on a computer is hacked, and the chances of you coming in contact with a hacker via a video chat are low, as they typically target medium and larger sized businesses, looking for data.

"A lot of those folks are actually getting affected by cold callers, or websites that lock up your browser and tell you, 'Microsoft says you've been infected, you have to call Microsoft at 1-888'...and then they get scammed."

If you do want to have some peace of mind when chatting virtually, Soderquist advises you to log out of your program completely after finishing your call.

"Once you logged out, they just can't log you back in. They'd have to have access to your computer to log you back in. If you're logged out of the program completely, where you have to log in each time you run it, I think you'll be safe."

Also, create separate passwords, don't make your video chats public and check your security options, make sure only the host can use screensharing options, lock down your meeting once everyone you invited to attend has joined, and do not publicly post meeting links to social media. Also, it's best to have the latest version of the program you're using, and keep your computer's operating system up to date as well.