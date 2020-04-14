Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

How to protect yourself from 'Zoombusting'

With recent reports of hackers showing threatening and disturbing material by hijacking video chat programs like Zoom, we're looking at what can you do to protect yourself

Posted: Apr 14, 2020 2:27 AM
Posted By: Alex Jirgens

ALBERT LEA, Minnesota - With not being able to see each other face to face, video chat programs like Zoom and Skype are becoming more and more popular. Families are using them to stay in touch with loved ones, and even businesses are using them for meetings.

Lately, however, there have been some cases of people being reportedly 'Zoombombed' by hackers recently. That is, where a hacker or a group of hackers access a video chat to show threatening or disturbing material.

In light of this, are we opening ourselves up to having our private information compromised? And how can we better protect ourselves from potential hacking?

Curtis Soderquist of CS Computers hasn't seen many cases where a camera on a computer is hacked, and the chances of you coming in contact with a hacker via a video chat are low, as they typically target medium and larger sized businesses, looking for data. 

"A lot of those folks are actually getting affected by cold callers, or websites that lock up your browser and tell you, 'Microsoft says you've been infected, you have to call Microsoft at 1-888'...and then they get scammed."

If you do want to have some peace of mind when chatting virtually, Soderquist advises you to log out of your program completely after finishing your call.

"Once you logged out, they just can't log you back in. They'd have to have access to your computer to log you back in. If you're logged out of the program completely, where you have to log in each time you run it, I think you'll be safe."

Also, create separate passwords, don't make your video chats public and check your security options, make sure only the host can use screensharing options, lock down your meeting once everyone you invited to attend has joined, and do not publicly post meeting links to social media. Also, it's best to have the latest version of the program you're using, and keep your computer's operating system up to date as well.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Scattered Clouds
24° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 13°
Albert Lea
Clear
19° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 10°
Austin
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 15°
Charles City
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 16°
Rochester
Clear
17° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 4°
Flurries possible Tuesday and Wednesday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Reporter covering Covid-19 contracts Covid-10 10pm

Image

A Parademic shares his experiences on the frontlines

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 4/13

Image

Economic impacts of Mayo Clinic pay cuts and furloughs

Image

Minnesota allowing to-go beer and wine?

Image

Journalist covering Covid-19 contracts Covid-19

Image

Social Distancing on Buses

Image

Grocery delivery options available in Rochester

Image

Reporter Contracts Coronavirus

Image

Preparing for Baseball Season Despite the Pandemic

Community Events