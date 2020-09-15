How to protect against cyber attacks while learning online

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Fort Dodge Community School District fell victim to a cyber attack a week ago that compromised its phones and internet. With more students learning from devices at home in a hybrid or ditance model, schools can become a target.

KIMT News 3 spoke to Madison-based digital forensics, incident response, and cyber risk management firm Tetra Defense about how to help protect your school's network. Tetra’s Chief Information Security Officer and Vice President of Cyber Risk Management Christopher Gerg explains schools, parents, and kids all have a role to play to block cyber criminals. "You want to protect yourself, you want to make sure you're not compromised, but if everyone's connecting with their computer to a school network, you're all sharing and you're all interrconnected. You're not just protecting yourself, you're protecting the other students that are using the services," he says.

Gerg warns that insecure remote systems and unpatched virtual private networks can make easy targets for cyber criminals.

At home, you can protect yourself and others by turning on auto updates for your operating system, using multifactor authentication and a password vault, and being cautious opening an unfamiliar link or attachment. He also recommends using a robust antivirus or anti-malware program at home.