How to manage back to school anxiety in children

MASON CITY, Iowa - Youngsters have largely been back in the classroom for about a week or two now, depending on the district. But like last year, the ongoing pandemic is likely to have a continued impact on learning. And that could also mean a drain on their mental health.

Dr. Natalie Alsop is a clinical psychologist with MercyOne North Iowa. Over the course of the pandemic, she's seen many kids and their families seek help for anxiety, depression, and other mental health challenges. While this trend has grown over the last few years, those challenges have been amplified by the pandemic, as well as other national and worldwide events. She's had a lot of success offering school-based therapy.

"You see kids on their turf. It's really nice because you can visit much more easily with the teachers, principals, and that kind of thing."

So what can parents do to help their children? Dr. Alsop shares some techniques, including being a positive role model.

"Take those good walks, show them we can have good routines, sleep patterns, healthy eating, all those kinds of important things. Still maintain hobbies."

In addition, Dr. Alsop mentions meditation and deep breathing exercises are some other great options to alleviate stress, fear and anxiety.