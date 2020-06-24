Clear

How to make your face mask more comfortable, especially in hot weather

To make your mask more tolerable, the Iowa Department of Public Health has some advice.

Posted: Jun 24, 2020 10:38 AM
Posted By: Annalise Johnson

KIMT NEWS 3 - Wearing face masks is strongly encouraged by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention anywhere that it's difficult to maintains social distance.

Especially during hot months, fabric masks may not be very comfortable to wear. To make your mask more tolerable, the Iowa Department of Public Health has some advice:

1. Choose your material wisely
 You will want to choose a mask material that is relatively breathable. This will increase comfort and decrease the impulse to touch the mask to adjust it, a big no-no when out in public. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 100% cotton is the material of choice. While cotton is not moisture wicking, it is much more breathable than synthetic materials which will help with comfort during the hot summer days.
2. Check the fit
 Your mask should be reasonably snug on your face. You do not want it to be so tight that it becomes uncomfortable or difficult to breathe through. Try out different masks or use one with adjustable ties. While not as convenient as ear loops, adjustable ties have the potential for a better, more comfortable fit.
3. Bring extras
 The Iowa Department of Public Health has noted that cloth masks should not be worn when damp or wet. This may prove troublesome during the hot summer months when we are more prone to sweating. Therefore, it is important to have several clean masks available to use every day. When you swap out a mask, do it at home. If that is not possible, do so in an area empty of other people. Always follow proper mask removal technique, including washing your hands and not touching the inside of the mask.
4. Limit your time in a mask
 Hot weather can make wearing a mask uncomfortable. However, it is extremely important to wear your mask in certain settings. The CDC says masks should we worn in "public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain," such as grocery stores and pharmacies. To facilitate keeping your mask time to a minimum, try planning effective routes to your destination, and plan trips around the number of clean masks you have available.
5. Take care of your skin
 Hot weather can cause moisture to build up under your mask. During extended periods of mask wearing that moisture can irritate the skin. If your skin becomes irritated apply a non-pore-blocking moisturizer after wearing your mask to help repair your skin. Additionally, it is recommended to not wear make-up under a mask as it could clog your pores.

The more comfortable your mask is, the less you'll be tempted to touch and adjust it. "The front of the mask is considered dirty, and. That's why you want to try to handle it as little as possible, because then you're going to dirty your hands. They actually recommend also that you wash your hands before putting on a mask, and wash your hands after taking the mask off," explains Freeborn County Public Health Director Sue Yost.

