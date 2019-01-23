How to keep your pipes from freezing this winter

MASON CITY, Iowa – With colder temperatures expected to hit later this week, you may want to start ensuring your pipes don’t freeze.

With the cold, wintry weather already making an impact on the area, some locals are beginning to take precautions.

Ryan Havey, a Hampton resident and co-owner of A&R Concepts in Mason City says that trailer homes or houses with drains that go to exterior walls are most subjective to pipes freezing easily.

So what kind of precautions should you be taking?

“Sometimes under sinks, you’ll see people open the cabinet doors and one of the other things people will do is leave a drip out of a faucet,” Alby Winters, A&R Concepts co-owner, told KIMT.

Rod Helps of Helps Drain & Septic Service in Mason City assures this is the best way to prevent pipelines from freezing and bursting. So leave a slow stream of water running from faucets, leave the doors open under sinks to let warmer air in, and even invest in some pipe insulation or heat tape.