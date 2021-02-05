How to keep your pipes from bursting during the arctic air

ROCHESTER, Minn- Arctic air isn't just dangerous for people, pets, vehicles, and technology, but it also poses a threat towards pipes. Nobody likes when they are frozen and burst but luckily there are ways to avoid this.

"The biggest thing is just to be vigilant," said Rochester Public Utilities Communications Coordinator Tony Benson. "Notice if there's a difference in your water pressure, cold temperature, and if you had service issues before, just stay on top of that."

In addition to paying attention to your water meter, Benson also recommends keeping track of how cold your utility room is.

Closed garage doors, dripping faucets, a consistent thermostat depending on what type of home you live in, and leaving the heat on are other ways to prevent pipes from bursting.

Rochester Public Utilities also has an underground utility repair coverage program where they come out and take care of frozen pipes. A link for more information on it can be found here.