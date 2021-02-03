How to keep your car safe ahead of the arctic air

ROCHESTER, Minn- The weather outside might be nice now but in a couple of days, you'll want to crank up the heat, cover yourself in layers, and just want to stay inside as Rochester and the rest of the area will be seeing temperatures below zero. The arctic air though isn't just dangerous for people, it can also be a threat to cars.

Todd Lange is the owner of Rochester Auto Care, an autobody shop in The Med City. When temperatures drop, his shop gets busy.

"It would typically be the morning of after an evening of extremely cold weather, especially if the vehicle is stored outside," said Lange. "They go in to start it and it doesn't start, or it cranks over slow, or they have an issue with it moving or any kind of abnormal noises."

Routine maintenance becomes even more important when the temperature drops.

"There are certain things we want to make sure we check," explained Lange. "Battery, tire pressure, tires, and fluids are key and critical."

Lange also recommends having an emergency kit in your car consisting of items like non-perishable foods, water, jumper cables, and a blanket.

Rochester Auto Care has appointments available for pre-arctic-blast checkups. Here is a link where you can book one.