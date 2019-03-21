How to keep kids safe from possible poisons in the household

ROCHESTER, Minn. – It’s a scary reality for parents, that every day, household items can cause real dangers to kids.

According to the U.S. Center of Disease Control and Preventions, 300 children in the U.S. ages 0 to 19 are treated in the emergency room, and two kids die, from being poisoned.

The threats include everything from carbon monoxide to dish cleaner, which is something father of two Tyler Rogers always keeps in mind.

He said his three-year-old daughter likes to help run the dish washer using a pod. But, with eating pods being a concerning trend, he knows her help is close to a fine line of being dangerous.

“It kind of concerned me and my wife because we keep these under the sink, do we have to put a lock on here? She thinks of it as she's helping, but if we take our eyes off her for a second, what could happen,” Rogers said.

He keeps his kids safe from potentially dangerous products by not only storing them high up and out of reach but also explaining why they could be a bad idea to play with.

“We try to explain it in their language, like this is an 'owie' or this is 'yucky' or something like that, just so they can understand the best they can,” he said.

The American Association of Poison Control Centers also suggests:

• Storing hazardous items out of reach and sight of kids

• Be prepared for an emergency by saving a poison hotline number to your phone. The free poison helpline is: 800-222-1222

• Read all prescription medicine labels and follow instructions

When it comes to prescription drugs, the CDC also recommends getting used of any unneeded, unused, or expired medicines.

Olmsted County and Cerro Gordo County both have permanent drug take-back bins at their respective law enforcement centers.

To learn more about National Poison Prevention Week, click here.