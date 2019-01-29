Clear
SEVERE WX: Wind Chill Warning View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

How to entertain your kids and maintain your sanity on snow days

The novelty of a snow day can wear off fast.

Posted: Jan. 29, 2019 7:12 PM
Posted By: Annalise Johnson

STEWARTVILLE, Minn. - Tricia Knutson is a mom of three and an in-home daycare provider, so keeping kids occupied all day is her specialty. Because of the string of snowdays, she has 2 additional kids at her home.

She thinks one of the keys to keeping kids busy is getting creative. "The most helpful thing is to not overthink it. You know you're like oh what can I do to keep my kids busy, you know usually its right in front of you, you don't need to go to the store and buy new toys or buy even new board games. Even if you just have a deck of cards, you can come up with like 10 different activities," she explains.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
-17° wxIcon
Hi: -6° Lo: -28°
Feels Like: -44°
Albert Lea
Overcast
-20° wxIcon
Hi: -8° Lo: -29°
Feels Like: -45°
Austin
-18° wxIcon
Hi: -6° Lo: -28°
Feels Like: -46°
Charles City
Overcast
-17° wxIcon
Hi: -6° Lo: -28°
Feels Like: -43°
Rochester
Overcast
-20° wxIcon
Hi: -8° Lo: -30°
Feels Like: -50°
Tracking life threatening cold and a warm up for the weekend.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Keeping Kids Busy During Snow Days

Image

Tracking the Continuation of Dangerous Cold - Frostbite Within 10min

Image

North Iowa Bulls' Wagner signs NAHL tender

Image

Creativity Helps Heat a Home

Image

Working from home

Image

Fighting fires in the cold

Image

Historic Deep Freeze?

Image

Cold weather carbon monoxide dangers

Image

Keeping pets safe in the cold

Image

MC FIRE TUES MORN

Community Events