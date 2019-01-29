How to entertain your kids and maintain your sanity on snow days

STEWARTVILLE, Minn. - Tricia Knutson is a mom of three and an in-home daycare provider, so keeping kids occupied all day is her specialty. Because of the string of snowdays, she has 2 additional kids at her home.

She thinks one of the keys to keeping kids busy is getting creative. "The most helpful thing is to not overthink it. You know you're like oh what can I do to keep my kids busy, you know usually its right in front of you, you don't need to go to the store and buy new toys or buy even new board games. Even if you just have a deck of cards, you can come up with like 10 different activities," she explains.