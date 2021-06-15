How to deal with curlyleaf pondweed

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - A coating of icky, leafy, green, smelly muck has formed on Clear Lake as of late, prompting more than a few outdoor enthusiasts to wonder what exactly is it.

Curlyleaf pondweed is no stranger to the lake, as it grows on the bottom of the lake bed each year. The weed germinates during the fall, and grows under the ice during the winter months. Thanks to the fairly mild weather during this past winter, the weed was able to flourish on the lake, as well as other lakes across Iowa.

Now, the weed has reached the end of its growing season, and began breaking off from roots on the lake bed around Memorial Day. Iowa DNR Fisheries Biologist Scott Grummer has been fielding calls from concerned property owners and boaters as to why there's so much of it this year compared to years prior.

"It breaks down really quickly once it's dislodged from the lake bed and done growing. Within a few weeks, there won't be a sign of it out there, of that specific plant. Not saying there some other native plants that aren't going to be growing through the summer, but the curly leaf pondweed is done."

For those who want to remove it from the water, Grummer says it can be dried and used as compost, or dried to where it turns feather-like and put in lawn and leaf bags.

"The best thing they can do is remove it and compost it in their flower beds and gardens right on site. Then we we don't have people hauling plants around, because you cannot technically haul plant material down the road because we don't want people spreading plants, and we also have zebra mussels and other invasive species that are attached to these plant fragments."