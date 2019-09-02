How to deal with back to school anxiety

ROCHESTER, Minn- While many students have already been back in class for weeks now many others start school tomorrow.
A new teacher, school, and environment can cause some first-day jitters.
According to understood.org parents can help their kids by talking about their emotions or participating in practice first-day interactions.
Malina Sin says she is excited about the first day of school but admits it can be overwhelming. The elementary school student says orientation eased her anxiety and now she is ready. She shares her words of wisdom.
"Think about the things that make you feel brave like being in the same classroom with one of your friends,” Sin said. “Also remember the other people you met in the other grade and you will be able to meet new people."
Rochester, Austin, and Stewartville school district start school on Tuesday.
