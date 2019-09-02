Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

How to deal with back to school anxiety

According to understood.org parents can help their kids by talking about their emotions or participating in practice first-day interactions.

Posted: Sep 2, 2019 6:17 PM
Posted By: Maleeha Kamal

ROCHESTER, Minn- While many students have already been back in class for weeks now many others start school tomorrow.
A new teacher, school, and environment can cause some first-day jitters.

According to understood.org parents can help their kids by talking about their emotions or participating in practice first-day interactions.

Malina Sin says she is excited about the first day of school but admits it can be overwhelming. The elementary school student says orientation eased her anxiety and now she is ready. She shares her words of wisdom.

"Think about the things that make you feel brave like being in the same classroom with one of your friends,” Sin said. “Also remember the other people you met in the other grade and you will be able to meet new people."

Rochester, Austin, and Stewartville school district start school on Tuesday.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Broken Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 79°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 75°
Austin
79° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 81°
Charles City
Scattered Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 79°
Rochester
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 75°
Storms could fire on Monday night/early Tuesday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Celebrating Labor Unions

Image

Donation Helps Fire Dept.

Image

Labor Day Labor Union Picnic

Image

Back to School Preparations

Image

Healthy breakfast ideas for back to school

Image

Gas prices lower this year on Labor Day weekend

Image

9/2 Forecast

Image

Rochester band raises money for local bike club

Image

Filling the boot for a good cause

Image

RFD gets ready to put two new engines to use

Community Events