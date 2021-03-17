How to cope with pandemic stress

ROCHESTER, Minn. - We're now a year into the pandemic and it's no secret majority of us have encountered some of the biggest challenges, which could turn into high levels of stress. ​Whether it was losing a job and battling financial troubles or dealing with grief after losing a loved one to COVID-19, we've all gone through something tough or abnormal.

A new survey from the American Psychological Association shows Americans are experiencing some of the highest levels of stress. 61% of adults have experienced undesired weight changes, 67% are sleeping more or less than they'd like to and 23% of adults are drinking more alcohol. Specialist Dennis Johnson with Iowa State University, said it's not just individual people being effected by these stressors, it's also their friends and family.

When you begin to feel overwhelmed, it's recommended you do something else to get your mind off the negative thoughts. Things like creating a new routine or hobby can help. The CDC says taking care of your body is crucial, so make sure you're getting enough sleep and exercise when you can. Johnson explained the same goes for your mental well being. "I think everybody needs to be aware of their own health as they reach out to others," he said. "Try to not be everything to everybody would probably be a pretty good piece of advice as well."

With the vaccine rolling out to more of the population, people are starting to socialize a little more. "And that's probably a good thing in a lot of ways. But at the same time, people want to be cautious and you want to be careful," explained Johnson. "But at the same time, I think being out there in the community a little bit more. Whether it be a community organization, whether it be a church, some place they can be socially connected to loved ones, to people in the community is probably a very healthy thing." The study from the American Psychological Association also found that Americans aren't sure about the future just yet with 49% of the participants saying they're uneasy about interacting again in-person once the pandemic ends.

Johnson said reaching out to others to check in is a positive thing, but don't forget to take care of yourself in the process. The CDC recommends calling your health care provider if stress gets in the way of your daily activities for several days in a row.