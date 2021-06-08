How to beat the heat out on the streets

ROCHESTER, Minn. - With these above-average temps we're experiencing, outreach leaders are raising awareness on how to beat the heat on the streets.

The Landing MN at Silver Lake Station in Rochester is just one place you can come to during the day to get a break from the heat. KIMT News 3 is learning people are in fact taking advantage of it as the center has gone through 20 cases of water in just the past 5 days.

People experiencing homelessness are at a higher risk of heat-related illness. Within just a few hours without water or shade, you can start developing symptoms of heat exhaustion. Some of those include fatigue, sweating and a headache.

The co-owner and president of The Landing MN, Dan Fifield, said while they haven't seen an increase of people coming through the doors, the most important thing they're focusing on is making sure everyone has enough water. "The big thing that we wanna make sure is everyone stays hydrated because much like the winter when you can get hypothermia - get cold - you can get too hot as well and you lose body fluids very easily in the summertime and that can make you very, very sick as well," he explained.

Unfortunately, Fifield said the center doesn't have air condition right now, but they're keeping at cool as possible for guests. He explained you can always donate water bottles or other items that can help, such as hats, bandanas and sunscreen.

The Rochester Salvation Army opened its cooling center to the public this summer. They're able to serve up to 150 people a day. Both centers offer meals throughout the day.