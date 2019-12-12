How to avoid interstate highway pileups

MASON CITY, Iowa - On Thursday morning, a huge pileup shut down Interstate 35 near Owatonna. Nearly 25 vehicles were involved, including 6 jackknifed semi trucks.

Believe it or not, there is a way you can avoid getting tangled up in a massive highway accident. Lt. Lon Johnson with the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff's Department has some advice for drivers.

It is as simple as practicing defensive driving, or always being on the lookout for danger. Motorists should always leave enough room between their vehicle and the cars in front of them. Keep changing your focus while you are driving. Look ahead for about four or five seconds and keep glancing across the other sides of the road. Don't focus your attention on what is right in front of you. Of course, you should drive an appropriate speed for conditions. If you are driving long distance, make sure to take a break at a rest stop, so your attention is refreshed to keep driving further.

If the worst should happen and you have to swerve, never swerve to the left into a median or oncoming traffic. Try to swerve to the right into the shoulder or a ditch. You might end up with some damage to your car, but you will be safer.