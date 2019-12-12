Clear

How to avoid interstate highway pileups

Lt. Lon Johnson from the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff's Office offers some tips for drivers.

Posted: Dec 12, 2019 10:54 PM
Posted By: Nick Kruszalnicki

MASON CITY, Iowa - On Thursday morning, a huge pileup shut down Interstate 35 near Owatonna.  Nearly 25 vehicles were involved, including 6 jackknifed semi trucks.

Believe it or not, there is a way you can avoid getting tangled up in a massive highway accident.  Lt. Lon Johnson with the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff's Department has some advice for drivers.

It is as simple as practicing defensive driving, or always being on the lookout for danger.  Motorists should always leave enough room between their vehicle and the cars in front of them.  Keep changing your focus while you are driving.  Look ahead for about four or five seconds and keep glancing across the other sides of the road.  Don't focus your attention on what is right in front of you.  Of course, you should drive an appropriate speed for conditions.  If you are driving long distance, make sure to take a break at a rest stop, so your attention is refreshed to keep driving further.

If the worst should happen and you have to swerve, never swerve to the left into a median or oncoming traffic.  Try to swerve to the right into the shoulder or a ditch.  You might end up with some damage to your car, but you will be safer.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
13° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 3°
Albert Lea
Clear
10° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 10°
Austin
Broken Clouds
16° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 16°
Charles City
Overcast
18° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 8°
Rochester
Overcast
14° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 6°
Snow returning Thursday and Friday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Hergert off to the big leagues

Image

How to avoid a pileup

Image

The cost of living

Image

Liquor sales are up..again!

Image

House fire in Austin

Image

Kmart parking lot moves forward

Image

Sean Weather 12/12

Image

Cookie Bake off at IBM

Image

First Skate at New Arena

Image

Students making blankets for charity

Community Events