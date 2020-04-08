How to avoid gaining the 'quarantine 15'

KIMT NEWS 3 - People are stuck at home and probably eating more than usual.

You've heard of gaining the "Freshman 15" when going to college, now people are trying to avoid gaining the "quarantine 15."

Marcia Johnson is a weight-loss consultant at Livea. She says people have a choice during this pandemic: come out healthier or heavier.

That's why she advises people to stock up on healthy foods including fruits, vegetables, and leaner proteins such as chicken or fish.

Since people are somewhat limited with how many times they can go to the grocery store, it can be challenging to buy fresh fruits and vegetables. That's why Johnson says people should buy them frozen.

Johnson adds it's also important to keep portions smaller, with snacks at about 100 calories. She wants people to know it's better to eat five or so smaller meals a day rather than three big meals.

"Because the metabolism just keeps working and you can digest smaller meals better than you can larger meals," Johnson said.

Lastly, she says it's important for people to get up, get out, and get moving.

"Get those clothes back on, get some jeans on, get up in the morning, get yourself ready," Johnson said. "If you're ready, you will feel so much better, your day will go better, and you are going to eat better."