How to apply for a stimulus payment via direct deposit through IRS

For many Americans their Economic Impact Payment, also known as stimulus payments, are on the way or already deposited.

The IRS says stimulus payments are automatic for most taxpayers who filed tax returns in 2018 and 2019 along with most seniors and retirees.

However, since not everybody fits into those categories the IRS has set up a new site to help ensure everyone who is eligible for a payment gets one.

You can find the site on IRS.GOV.

It will allow you to set up a direct deposit with the IRS and once you’ve done so through the web app te government will automatically send the stimulus payment to your account in a few days.

When you create your account you’ll be asked to enter your full name, date of birth, current mailing address and an email address.

You’ll also need your bank routing number and your account number ready. A valid social security number is needed and some people may have to have their Identity Protection Personal Identification number.

Certified Public Accountant Chad Harrison said, “If you've had identity theft or issues in the past the IRS has issued you an IP pin each year. You will need that if you've been issued that and you may also need your driver's license or state ID as well.”

If you don’t have a direct deposit set up your check will come in the mail which could take longer to receive your payment.

If you have filed your taxes but haven’t received your payment yet you can sign up for the “Get My Payment” app starting on Friday. That way you can check your payment status and confirm your payment type is either direct deposit or check.