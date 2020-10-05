How the pandemic could impact future business owners in school

AUSTIN, Minn. - The pandemic has caused many businesses to make drastic changes and many have even been forced to close their doors for good. So what could this be teaching future business owners who are in school right now?

There's a set of curriculum standards at every institute and staff can't just change it. However, what we're going through right now could be changing the way future business owners prepare for an interruption. Students at Riverland Community College are talking a lot about current events and instructors are building the pandemic into their lessons. Before this year, students would discuss theoretically how to prepare for an interruption and now they get to experience it first-hand. They get it see how businesses can survive and learn from their experiences.

Dr. Deb McManimon at Riverland Community College explained the pandemic has opened a lot of business owners' eyes to see how they can make things better in the future. She said it all starts with having a plan in place before anything happens. "It really does reiterate that importance of thinking ahead and thinking. What if, what am I going to do if something like this happens and be prepared for it. Prepare my employees, prepare my customers, prepared the board, the shareholders, whatever it would be," explained Dr. McManimon. "And now that we have the space underneath us, I think it makes us stronger and it makes us better going forward because we have more knowledge than we had prior to living through something like this."

Dr. McManimon said a lot of these new guidelines the businesses are incorporating could stick around for a while and in her opinion that's a good thing. "There's a lot of things that are going to change I think permanently in businesses that are really going to be beneficial to customers and to employees," explained Dr. McManimon. "I have a grandson that goes to the daycare and even that simple thing of screening them when they come in." She said it's been proven that the businesses who have a plan in place just in case an interruption were to happen are more likely to survive this ongoing pandemic versus those who do not. There's no doubt everything that has happened this year will go into business and economic books for future business students.