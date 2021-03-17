How the most recent coronavirus stimulus package can help small businesses

MASON CITY, Iowa - All across the country, small business owners have been trying to keep their heads above water for the past year, applying for much needed financial assistance to keep their doors open.

Thanks to the latest $1.9 trillion stimulus package that passed earlier this month, more assistance is on the way. $59 billion dollars are being set aside for small business relief and is being divided up into three packages: $15 billion allocated to the Small Business Association's Emergency Injury Disaster Loan Program; a $25 billion grant program specifically for bars and restaurants; and about $7 billion earmarked for the Paycheck Protection Program.

Troy Westendorf with the Triplett-Westendorf Financial Group of Ankeny has heard from many clients who have been seeking this kind of help. He feels that this assistance will go a long way, as many owners have had to deal with not only financial, but emotional, stress as well.

"Many of us thought this was going to be a month or two months and we'd be out of the woods, but it lingered on. This is a pretty good impact they're having with these bills that's going to help these restaurants and bars and other small businesses out."

For those that need help longer term, Westendorf suggests the disaster loan.

"If you're looking like, 'hey, we need some extra cash or need some extra revenue coming in', you can get a long term loan, stretches it out, they're doing low interest rates, which is beneficial."

There are some changes with this round of PPP loans: more non-profits are now eligible to apply. If you are a small business owner and haven’t applied for a PPP loan before, you may still be eligible. Businesses with less than 500 employees can apply for a first draw loan, and businesses with less than 300 workers can apply for a second draw loan.

Applications are due March 31, though it is possible that deadline could be extended.

For additional resources, Westendorf encourages owners to work with their bank, or reach out to local representatives to look at local and state assistance programs.