How the Mason City Police Department is serving the public differently during the pandemic

MASON CITY, Iowa - The pandemic has transformed everyday life in countless ways, especially how first responders are handling their jobs.

Mason City Police Chief Jeff Brinkley says on many of the medical calls police respond to, officers are waiting for EMTs to give them the go ahead before entering a scene.

Officers are also limiting in-person contact with the public, often taking statements over the phone or by email.

While the department prides itself on community involvement, police have had to scale back some efforts because of COVID-19.

"You know it's impacted our calendar. National night out is postponed and probably cancelled. We're still trying to do a last ditch effort with that. We're working with some details on that," said Chief Brinkley.

He also says there have been no cases of COVID-19 among the 48 officers and 6 civilians who work for the department.