How soon will we know the US election outcome?

WASHINGTON (AP) — How soon will we know the results of the U.S. election?

A shift to mail voting is increasing the chances Americans won't know the winner of the 2020 presidential race on election night, Nov. 3. But that doesn’t mean the results will be flawed or fraudulent.

President Donald Trump has repeatedly raised unsubstantiated fears of fraud involving mail-in voting, which is expected to be more widely used in the November election out of concern for safety given the coronavirus pandemic.

Election officials in some battleground states have warned it might take days to count the votes given what they expect will be a surge of ballots sent by mail.

Deadlines for returning absentee ballots by mail:

November 2:

Louisiana

November 3: (Election Day)

Alabama

Arizona

Arkansas

Colorado

Connecticut

Delaware

Florida

Georgia

Hawaii

Idaho

Indiana

Maine

Missouri

Montana

Nebraska

New Hampshire

New Mexico

Oklahoma

Oregon

Rhode Island

South Carolina

South Dakota

Tennessee

Vermont

Wisconsin

Wyoming

November 4:

Texas

November 6:

Kansas

Kentucky

Massachusetts

North Carolina

Pennsylvania

Virginia

November 9:

Iowa

North Dakota

West Virginia

November 10:

Minnesota

Mississippi

Nevada

New Jersey

New York

November 13:

Alaska

Washington, DC

Maryland

Ohio

November 17:

Illinois

Michigan

Utah

November 20:

California

November 23: