Clear
BREAKING NEWS Rochester police identify teen killed in last week's homicide Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

How soon will we know the US election outcome?

Credit: CNN

How soon will we know the results of the U.S. election?

Posted By: Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — How soon will we know the results of the U.S. election?

A shift to mail voting is increasing the chances Americans won't know the winner of the 2020 presidential race on election night, Nov. 3. But that doesn’t mean the results will be flawed or fraudulent.

President Donald Trump has repeatedly raised unsubstantiated fears of fraud involving mail-in voting, which is expected to be more widely used in the November election out of concern for safety given the coronavirus pandemic.

Election officials in some battleground states have warned it might take days to count the votes given what they expect will be a surge of ballots sent by mail.

Deadlines for returning absentee ballots by mail:

November 2:

  • Louisiana

November 3: (Election Day)

  • Alabama
  • Arizona
  • Arkansas
  • Colorado
  • Connecticut
  • Delaware
  • Florida
  • Georgia
  • Hawaii
  • Idaho
  • Indiana
  • Maine
  • Missouri
  • Montana
  • Nebraska
  • New Hampshire
  • New Mexico
  • Oklahoma
  • Oregon
  • Rhode Island
  • South Carolina
  • South Dakota
  • Tennessee
  • Vermont
  • Wisconsin
  • Wyoming

November 4:

  • Texas

November 6:

  • Kansas
  • Kentucky
  • Massachusetts
  • North Carolina
  • Pennsylvania
  • Virginia

November 9:

  • Iowa
  • North Dakota
  • West Virginia

November 10:

  • Minnesota
  • Mississippi
  • Nevada
  • New Jersey
  • New York

November 13:

  • Alaska
  • Washington, DC
  • Maryland
  • Ohio

November 17:

  • Illinois
  • Michigan
  • Utah

November 20:

  • California

November 23:

  • Washington

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 150672

Reported Deaths: 2529
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin369361002
Ramsey15318383
Dakota10733139
Anoka9947159
Washington695875
Stearns666653
Scott383637
Olmsted362330
St. Louis345775
Wright298216
Clay269045
Nobles244219
Blue Earth22077
Sherburne198524
Carver19678
Kandiyohi19215
Rice178312
Mower157219
Winona140619
Crow Wing127922
Chisago12492
Benton113414
Lyon10776
Otter Tail10318
Beltrami101611
Todd9757
Polk9725
Waseca96110
Morrison9039
Douglas8594
Itasca84717
Steele8454
Nicollet80218
Freeborn7585
Goodhue73411
Le Sueur7026
Becker6964
McLeod6574
Martin65118
Isanti6367
Pine6110
Watonwan5934
Carlton5802
Hubbard5105
Mille Lacs49820
Chippewa4973
Cass4715
Wabasha4461
Dodge4320
Rock3976
Roseau3930
Pipestone39017
Brown3843
Meeker3823
Yellow Medicine3357
Cottonwood3180
Redwood31712
Murray3143
Fillmore3090
Renville30413
Wadena2983
Sibley2813
Faribault2680
Houston2602
Kanabec25010
Swift2452
Jackson2401
Unassigned23654
Pennington2352
Aitkin2323
Lincoln2080
Stevens2051
Marshall1871
Koochiching1855
Pope1780
Big Stone1771
Clearwater1551
Lac qui Parle1533
Norman1500
Wilkin1504
Lake1420
Mahnomen1392
Grant1115
Red Lake902
Kittson660
Traverse630
Lake of the Woods501
Cook240

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 130154

Reported Deaths: 1719
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk20776290
Woodbury7729100
Linn6730135
Black Hawk6448103
Johnson626431
Dubuque584961
Scott526945
Story425118
Dallas377649
Pottawattamie357745
Sioux266517
Buena Vista235612
Marshall224636
Webster204515
Plymouth184231
Wapello166162
Clinton165229
Des Moines164411
Muscatine162058
Cerro Gordo160327
Warren14377
Crawford141515
Jasper131834
Carroll126413
Henry11786
Marion115211
Lee109313
Tama105338
Delaware88315
Dickinson8469
Wright8031
Boone7979
Bremer7909
Mahaska78725
Jackson7683
Harrison74117
Benton7334
Washington72912
Lyon6008
Clay5954
Jones5904
Clayton5683
Louisa56215
Buchanan5545
Cedar5518
Hardin5517
Winnebago54420
Winneshiek5449
Poweshiek53611
Kossuth5190
Hamilton5045
Cass4984
Iowa48810
Floyd48511
Mills4773
Emmet47421
Fayette4534
Cherokee4462
Page4420
Butler4373
Sac4324
Allamakee4319
Guthrie42715
Shelby4272
Franklin41218
Hancock4106
Madison3973
Humboldt3953
Chickasaw3931
Grundy3756
Clarke3683
Palo Alto3532
Calhoun3484
Mitchell3221
Osceola3190
Howard2939
Union2915
Appanoose2873
Jefferson2821
Monroe28012
Taylor2732
Monona2712
Pocahontas2662
Ida2472
Fremont2242
Adair2221
Lucas2226
Keokuk2131
Montgomery2137
Davis2124
Greene2090
Van Buren2022
Audubon1921
Decatur1770
Wayne1614
Worth1610
Ringgold1052
Adams871
Unassigned470
Rochester
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 56°
Mason City
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 60°
Albert Lea
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 59°
Austin
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 57°
Charles City
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 57°
Welcome to a warm week!
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sean's 10pm forecast- Sunday

Image

Three years of Meadow Park Initiative

Image

Rochester mayor on the aftermath of Trump rally

Image

Minnesota Democrats Respond to Trump Campaign Event

Image

Minnesota Democrats respond to Pres. Trump campaign event

Image

Sports Overtime highlights and scores from Friday

Image

Sara's 10pm Forecast - Friday

Image

Have you mailed in your absentee ballot?

Image

Biden supporters gather ahead of Pres. Trump campaign rally

Image

Socially distanced lounge opens up in Rochester

Community Events